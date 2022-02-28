WATCH: Get to know new Boston Celtics two-way forward Matt Ryan's game

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

If you have never seen new Boston Celtics two-way forward Matt Ryan in action on a basketball court, you are likely not alone. But that doesn’t mean the former Chattanooga player was a poor choice for a pickup to fill the Celtics’ final two-way roster spot.

The 6-foot-8 swingman is a very solid shot from beyond the arc at the G League level, having hit 38.5% of his treys, and he shoot nearly 10 per contest. He can defend, rebound and pass well for his position on the wing as well. A former teammate of Aaron Nesmith‘s at Vanderbilt before transferring to Chattanooga, Ryan could help the team in a pinch and might be playing for Boston’s final open roster slot to keep him eligible for postseason play.

Check out the highlight clip embedded below put together by YouTube channel Cey Highlights, and get to know the New York native’s game a little bit better.

