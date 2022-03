Between strict laws regulating gas vehicles and having state facilities resort to cleaner means of energy, California is notoriously one of the most sustainable U.S. states. That's why we weren't particularly surprised the Golden State is taking preventative measures to protect its coastline and surrounding marine life. Although seabed mining is not currently taking place there, the state is preemptively banning it, to become the final West Coast state to instate a ban on the practice.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO