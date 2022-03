Alvin Gamble made history in November when he became the first African American to be elected to the Colonie Town Board. Gamble moved to Colonie from Albany when he was 5 years old. He says when he moved here, there were not a lot of families of color. He says growing up he had a hard time fitting in. He let his parents know he wasn't happy.

COLONIE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO