The final coronavirus restrictions are due to be scrapped under the government’s “living with Covid“ strategy, in a move Boris Johnson called a “moment of pride”.The proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history", the prime minister said. The announcement comes just a day after it was announced that the Queen had tested positive for Covid-19.Among the changes, the government is planning to scrap the legal duty for those who test positive for coronavirus to have to self-isolate by the end of the week.Paul Scully, a...

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO