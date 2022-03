A rare okapi calf has ventured out of her nest for the first time since she was born at Chester Zoo.Calf Kora was born at the Cheshire zoo in December and named after a small village in the Okapi Wildlife Reserve in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is the only part of the world where the animals can be found in the wild.The new arrival, born to parents Ada and Stomp, is part of an endangered species breeding programme.Zookeeper Rosie Owen said: “Kora is an incredibly special calf and, for the first two months of life, she’s been...

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO