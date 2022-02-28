ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs BDC cut to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo

By Liz Kiesche
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo analyst Finian O'Shea downgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD -0.5%) to Equal Weight as the business development company's net operating income, excluding fee waivers, fell in Q4. That analyst also pointed to...

seekingalpha.com

Reuters

Goldman Sachs GQG fund cuts Russian exposure to $222 million

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management has reduced the Russian exposure in its GQG international equity fund to about $222 million, according to a statement and a spokesperson, down from over $1.7 billion six months ago. The Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund was 0.99% exposed to...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Who Will Benefit More From Upcoming Rate Hikes: Bank of America or Wells Fargo?

Both are large banks that are expected to benefit immensely in a rising-rate environment. Rising rates increase the interest most banks make on loans and securities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs investigated by SEC for employees' messaging use

Goldman Sachs (GS +2.6%) disclosed late Thursday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether the Wall Street firm is complying with rules to maintain records of communications among its employees, when they're using messaging platforms, according to a filing. The company is the latest to come to...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

NOV cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs after trading at premium to OFS peers

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) -2.9% pre-market after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $16 price target, saying the stock currently trades at a premium to oilfield services peers. While NOV should benefit from an improving order book, Goldman's Neil Mehta sees several factors including supply chain and...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) CEO Brendan McGovern on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2022 9:00 AM ET. Brendan McGovern – President & Chief Executive Office. Good morning. This is Gemaria (ph), and I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Goldman Sachs BDC Incorporated Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that all participants will be in listen-only mode until the end of the call, when we will open the line up for questions. Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind our listeners that today's remarks may include forward-looking statements. These statements represent the company's belief regarding future events that by their nature are uncertain and outside of the company's control.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Sees Sharp Upside In This Automotive Supplier - Read Why

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark DeLaney upgraded Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $156, up from $119, implying a 29.6% upside. DeLaney believes that company-specific and cyclical factors will contribute to strong revenue and earnings growth. Visteon has good company-specific revenue drivers contributing to...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs BDC: Future Growth With Sizable Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC is part of a large and well-known name on Wall Street, but investors still need to be cautious before investing in the company. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD), is a Business Development Company, or (BDC), managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser. It is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies based in the United States. The company aims to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, unitranche loans, unsecured debts, and select equity investment. While the company focuses primarily on middle-market companies, they occasionally invest in large U.S. and foreign companies, stressed or distressed debt, structured products, or private equity. These investments include various industries, including health care, software, consumer services, chemicals, and others.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs considers clawbacks to discourage departures - Bloomberg

While Wall Street banks have been raising bankers' pay in an effort to hold onto talent. Now at least one bank is considering a stick in addition to the carrot. Goldman Sachs (GS -0.2%) may take the step to claw back vested stocks from bankers who leave the company, Bloomberg reported.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Datadog upgraded to conviction buy at Goldman Sachs, sees 50% upside

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares rose in premarket trading on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock and added it to the firm's Conviction Buy List, citing several reasons, including strong growth. Analyst Kash Rangan raised the firm's rating to conviction buy from buy and put a $250 price target on shares,...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Palantir: Cathie Wood Sells, Maybe Buffett Will Buy

Palantir’s stock has fallen to fair value territory. Palantir Inc. (PLTR) is an innovative company, which has been touted by growth investors like Cathie Woods for its great technology. However, I see in Palantir something closer to a Buffett style stock. Palantir possesses many of the characteristics that the oracle of Omaha looks for in his investments. At today's price, Palantir is at worst fairly valued, which gives ample margin of safety.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! Get 2 Winning Bear Market Beating Options Trade Ideas Straight to your Inbox & SMS for 40% off with our annual membership + a special bonus for the next 10 customers! Click Here to Get These Trades Now!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

DT Midstream cut at Goldman as valuation looks full after re-rating

DT Midstream (DTM -0.9%) pulls back from a 52-week high as Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $58 price target, reflecting a less compelling opportunity following relative outperformance for the stock and a strong re-rating since its mid-2021 spinout. Goldman's John Mackay still sees DTM as...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

DraftKings impresses analysts with higher long-term targets

Analysts sized up DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) after the company held its investor day event. Highlights from the presentation were that DKNG increased its total addressable market sports betting/iGaming outlook for North American to $80B from $67B and boosted its long term EBITDA outlook to $2.1B. Morgan Stanley (Overweight): "DraftKings continues to...
GAMBLING
Seekingalpha.com

Weber is called fairly valued by Goldman Sachs with growth expectations lowered

Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Weber (WEBR +5.6%) to Neutral after having it set at Buy. Analyst Kate McShane: "While management maintained its FY22 revenue growth guidance within its long-term target of +MSD-to-HSD, we note the composition of that top line growth has changed with the company now saying a second price increase is needed to reach its original expectation. Further, incremental cost pressures have notably lowered the adj EBITDA growth outlook."
STOCKS

