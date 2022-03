Today is National Rare Disease Day and experts at the University of Alabama at Birmingham are trying to make the thousands of people with a rare disease feel less alone. As part of the effort, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Children’s of Alabama, Alabama Rare and the Alabama Genomic Initiative are hosting their 9th Annual Rare Disease Genomics Symposium on Friday, March 4th from 12-4:30pm via Zoom. Learn more about the free event and register here.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO