Why Plug Power Stock Looks Like It's Making A Reversal

The Russian invasion continues to destabilize financial markets, but a bottoming process for our stock market continues. The impact of the Russian invasion and the sanctions that have followed continue to destabilize markets. Yesterday the major market averages fell sharply, while the price of crude oil surged to a seven-year high of $105 a barrel, precious metals and the dollar rallied, and the 10-year Treasury yield sank to 1.7%. Some suggest the recent decline in long-term interest rates foreshadows a much weaker economy in the months ahead, if not a recession, as surging oil prices threaten economic growth prospects. I continue to believe it is more the result of a flight to safety during recent market volatility, and I expect a sharp decline in oil prices when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine ultimately moderates.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO