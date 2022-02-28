ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Plug Power Stock Looks Like It's Making A Reversal

By Tyler Bundy
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The stock is now sitting inside a sideways channel that has both strong areas of support and resistance holding. The stock saw a reversal pattern and has bounced back strongly on high volume. Plug Power was up 13.55% at $25.65 late Monday morning. The stock looks to have formed...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Plug Power

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $31.5 versus the current price of Plug Power at $24.85, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Between Bitcoin And Ethereum, Which Cryptocurrency Has Room To Soar Higher?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat on Tuesday afternoon, after each soared about 26% over the past six days. Some analysts attribute the sharp increases to a rise in the popularity and necessity of the decentralized crypto sector following harsh Russian sanctions that have left the traditional financial system, at least in Russia, exposed.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug Power#Stock#Rsi
Motley Fool

Why Conduent Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

Conduent announced that it has signed a major contract renewal with the Bay Area Toll Authority. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

Plug Power Whale Trades For February 23

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 20 strange...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Is Snap's Stock Beginning To Reverse?

The stock has been trading lower recently alongside other social media stocks due to the Russia-Ukraine escalation causing overall market weakness. Snap was trading down slightly at $36.85 Wednesday afternoon. Shares look to be cooling off after seeing a strong couple of weeks in early February. Snap recently fell below...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stocks Like Sundial Growers Were Wilting Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Marijuana stocks are quite an up-and-down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Coinbase Stock Cracks Below Support: What's Needed For A Reversal?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are trading lower Friday and are attempting to make a reversal after reporting earnings Thursday after hours. The stock had a large gap lower Thursday, but was able to recover and trade higher. Coinbase is trading down 1.77% at $176.38 at press time. Coinbase Daily...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Plug Power

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Plug Power will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Plug Power bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Plug Power

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Plug Power PLUG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Costco Looks Like It's Going To Breakout Soon

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are trading lower Friday, continuing to fall after reporting second-quarter earnings results on Thursday. EPS was reported at $2.92, beating the $2.73 estimate. Sales came in at $51.9 billion, beating the estimate of $51.37 billion. The stock has been trending throughout the past few days on social media sites such as Stocktwits.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Oil Looks A Lot Like A Meme Stock

The Russian invasion continues to destabilize financial markets, but a bottoming process for our stock market continues. The impact of the Russian invasion and the sanctions that have followed continue to destabilize markets. Yesterday the major market averages fell sharply, while the price of crude oil surged to a seven-year high of $105 a barrel, precious metals and the dollar rallied, and the 10-year Treasury yield sank to 1.7%. Some suggest the recent decline in long-term interest rates foreshadows a much weaker economy in the months ahead, if not a recession, as surging oil prices threaten economic growth prospects. I continue to believe it is more the result of a flight to safety during recent market volatility, and I expect a sharp decline in oil prices when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine ultimately moderates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

Investors are turning to Plug Power for its hydrogen proficiency in light of rising oil prices. Plug Power has failed to generate a profit or positive cash flow, and there's no guarantee it ever will. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Plug Power Q4 earnings: What to expect?

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (+90.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $157.79M (vs. -$316M in Q420). Over the last 1 year, PLUG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
New Haven Register

Taking a Closer Look at Preferred Equity and Why It's So Powerful in Real Estate

Preferred equity is a unique method of financing commonly used in large commercial real estate projects to increase the leverage for sponsors or syndicators — which are groups of investors who pool together their funds to purchase real estate — and create a great investment opportunity for individuals looking to earn consistent returns at a significantly reduced risk.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy