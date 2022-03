The proposal would allow family members, first responders and others to refer people with debilitating psychosis to be evaluated, treated and housed before they end up in the criminal justice system. Plus, more than 2 million American children and teenagers live with a wounded or ill veteran. Many help with the veteran's care and face challenges like stress, anxiety, and social isolation. And, in this weekend arts preview, we have some contemporary ballet set to Bluegrass, visual art from the border to the desert, and a chamber concert dedicated to Ukraine.

