Emerging evidence indicated that long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) and microRNAs (miRNAs) exert critical effects on tumorigenesis of multiple malignancies, including gastric cancer (GC). We aim to explore the effects of long intergenic non-protein coding RNA 467 (LINC00467) and miR-27b-3p on GC. GC cells were initially cultured. LINC00467, miR-27b-3p, and signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) expression in GC were detected. The altered LINC00467 and/or miR-27b-3p were transfected into screened cells. Then, the biological activities of GC cells and the tumor growth in vivo were examined. The binding relationships among LINC00467, miR-27b-3p, and STAT3 were confirmed. It was indicated that LINC00467 was increased while miR-27b-3p was decreased in GC tissues and cells. Inhibition of LINC00467 hindered GC cell malignancy and blocked tumor development by upregulating miR-27b-3p. LINC00467 sponged miR-27b-3p and STAT3 was targeted by miR-27b-3p. It was discovered that LINC00467 reduction upregulates miR-27b-3p to repress malignant GC cell growth via inhibiting STAT3. This research may deepen the insight of molecular mechanisms on GC.

CANCER ・ 21 HOURS AGO