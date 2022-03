Nili Lotan has given herself a funny challenge this season: “How do I make a puffer sexy?” After walking around during lockdown in her puff coat, the designer is taking a hard pivot away from volume and into form. Her fall 2022 collection is one of her sleekest ever, grounded in slender chocolate suiting, tight pencil skirts, and silk blouses with details around the neckline. Even she admits it’s not “fashion fashion.” Instead, she offers, “It’s exactly how I want to dress and what I want to see women wear.”

