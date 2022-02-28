ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Need a doctor? Alexa can now arrange virtual house calls via Teladoc

By Ben Patterson
TechHive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re dealing with nagging back pain or worried about your toddler’s sniffles, you can now get real-time advice from a doctor with help from Alexa. Teladoc Health just announced that it’s partnering with Amazon on a service that allows Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show users to arrange a virtual...

www.techhive.com

Government Technology

Can Alexa connect you to a doctor?

Have you ever wished you could just ask Alexa a quick medical question, instead of having to schlep all the way to the doctor’s office? If so, you’re in luck — Amazon’s Alexa can now set up telemedicine calls for simple needs. This is possible thanks...
TECHNOLOGY
Elkhart Truth

Alexa Will Soon Put Users in Touch With Telehealth Doctors

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Alexa can already play your favorite song or tell you whether it is going to rain, but soon you may also be able to tell the popular voice assistant to contact a doctor for health issues. The service from Amazon and telemedicine provider...
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Teladoc spikes on partnership with Amazon for virtual care on Alexa

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has added ~14% in the pre-market Monday after announcing a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to launch its virtual healthcare service with the use of the tech giant’s Alexa technology. “Teladoc Health’s collaboration with Amazon is yet another step in breaking down barriers to healthcare access,” remarked...
BUSINESS
North Platte Post

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help

If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies,...
HEALTH
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston Herald

Alexa, call me a doctor: Amazon to roll out voice-activated telemedicine

If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies,...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Teladoc set to launch on Amazon's Alexa

Teladoc Health partnered with Amazon Alexa to launch voice-activated, virtual medical care on supported Echo devices. Teladoc Health customers in the U.S. will be able to connect with a Teladoc care provider 24/7 from Echo devices for general medical needs. To get connected, patients can say “Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor” to their device. Echo will then connect with a Teladoc doctor for a virtual visit related to nonemergency needs, such as experiencing symptoms of a cold, flu or allergies, according to a Feb. 28 press release.
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Teladoc stock jumps after teaming up with Amazon Alexa

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. shot up 12.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the provider of tele-healthcare services said it has teamed up with Amazon.com Inc. Alexa on voice-activated virtual care services. The service will be available on Amazon Alexa devices, including the Echo, the Echo Dot and Echo Show. Amazon shares slipped 0.8% ahead of the open. Teladoc customers can say "Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor" to an Echo device and customers will then get a call back on their Echo devices. The service will cost as low as $0 with insurance or $75 without insurance. "Teladoc Health's collaboration with Amazon is yet another step in breaking down barriers to healthcare access," said Teladoc Chief Product Officer Donna Boyer. "By introducing and integrating our virtual first care experience with Echo devices, we are providing an innovative and convenient way for users to connect with a doctor." Teladoc's stock has tumbled 35.5% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has lost 4.6%.
BUSINESS
CNET

You Can Now Use Amazon Alexa Devices to Talk With a Doctor

If you have an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or Echo Show device, you can now summon medical care with a simple voice command. On Monday, Teladoc Health, one of the largest telemedicine companies in the US, announced its partnership with Amazon to launch a "virtual care" service that will allow Amazon users to connect with health care providers via Echo devices.
ELECTRONICS
