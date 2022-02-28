ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Prevalence, incidence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis up over 10 years among US veterans

By Erin T. Welsh, MA
healio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past decade, the incidence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis nearly tripled and prevalence more than doubled among U.S. veterans, according to an analysis published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “In 2017, approximately 91% of veterans were male and the mean age was 65 years. The...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

Tinnitus most common ailment among veterans

Tinnitus is one of the most reported injuries among veterans a fact that is not lost on Yolanda Tyler. The retired chief petty officer spent 20 years in the Navy. Her entire career was in payroll either in San Diego or based on ships home-ported here. “First, it was the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MedicalXpress

Understanding pulmonary hypertension

February is American Heart Month, which makes this a good time to learn about pulmonary hypertension. About 500-1,000 new cases of this rare type of high blood pressure are diagnosed each year in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. Pulmonary hypertension affects the arteries in the lungs and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Boston Globe

Bird flu is prevalent among wild and domestic birds in Mass., officials say

Anyone finding sick or dead birds can report wild birds to 508-389-6300 and domestic birds to 617-626-1795. Bird flu has been detected in multiple areas of Massachusetts, where state agriculture officials said it is “generally present . . . in the wild bird population,” according to a notice posted on Facebook Thursday. The highest prevalence appears to be among waterfowl and shore birds, especially “dabbling ducks” such as mallards, officials said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prevalence#Veteran#Population Health#Incidence#Ipf
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

A nationwide study of the incidence, prevalence and mortality of Parkinson's disease in the Norwegian population

Epidemiological studies of Parkinson's disease (PD) show variable and partially conflicting findings with regard to incidence, prevalence, and mortality. These differences are commonly attributed to technical and methodological factors, including small sample sizes, differences in diagnostic practices, and population heterogeneity. We leveraged the Norwegian Prescription Database, a population-based registry of drug prescriptions dispensed from Norwegian pharmacies to assess the incidence, prevalence, and mortality of PD in Norway. The diagnosis of PD was defined based on the prescription of dopaminergic drugs for the indication of PD over a continuous time. During 2004"“2017, 12,229 males and 9831 females met our definition for PD diagnosis. PD prevalence increased over the observation period, with larger changes observed in the older age groups. Incidence and prevalence of PD increased with age, peaking at 85 years. The male/female prevalence ratio was 1.5 across all ages, whereas the incidence ratio increased with age, from 1.4 in those 60 years, to 2.03 among those >90 years. While PD mortality was generally higher than that of the general population, mortality odds ratios decreased with age, approaching 1.0 among individuals >90 years old. When adjusted for the sex-specific mortality of the general population, the mortality among females with PD was equal to or higher than the mortality among males with PD. Our findings demonstrate that the epidemiological features of PD, including sex-differences, are age and time-period dependent and indicate that sex differences in PD mortality are unlikely to stem from disease-specific negative impact of survival in males.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy