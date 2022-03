Nikola expects to deliver up to 500 battery electric semi trucks this year. Investors are shunning electric vehicle stocks today, and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is no exception. Much of today's negative momentum looks to be from the financial update that electric car maker Lucid Group provided investors yesterday. Investors may fear that some of what Lucid said regarding supply chain troubles will apply to others -- especially start-ups like Nikola. Nikola shares were down 5.4% today, as of 1:42 p.m. ET.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO