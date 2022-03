Michael Schumacher is one of the most beloved and successful Formula 1 drivers of all time. So it makes sense that any F1 car he drove to a victory would be worth a whole lot of money. This particular ex-Schumacher F1 car never actually won a race. In fact, it's significant as the car the German icon was driving when he lost the championship in 1998. And now, you can own it.

