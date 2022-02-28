ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Climate Report Details Growing Impacts, Highlights Urgent Need for International Cooperation

Yale Environment 360
 5 days ago
Rising temperatures are unleashing increasingly severe storms, heat waves, droughts, and floods, challenging humanity’s ability to adapt, according to a new report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The assessment warns of the catastrophic impacts that await if nations do not quickly make steep cuts in...

Related
BBC

IPCC: Climate change report to sound warning on impacts

A new report on the impacts of climate change will likely be the most worrying assessment yet of how rising temperatures affect every living thing. This will be the second of three major reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and its first since November's COP26 summit. Scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Latest UN Climate Report Is An "Atlas Of Human Suffering"

The latest UN climate report is in and, as you've no doubt guessed, it’s not good news: the climate crisis is unfolding rapidly and already threatening billions of people. Unless world leaders and fossil fuel giants up their game immediately, our planet is likely to swirl into climate meltdown even faster than previously appreciated, bringing misery to much of the world's population.
ENVIRONMENT
#International Cooperation#Un Climate Report Details#Ipcc#The Paris Agreement
Climate Change
Environment
United Nations
Yale Environment 360

New Haven, CT
