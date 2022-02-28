ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fact check: Viral image shows Ukrainian ambassador to Japan in samurai attire

By Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlcbX_0eRM9eJU00

The claim: An image shows the Japanese ambassador to Ukraine dressed in a samurai outfit in Kyiv

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a trove of misinformation about the conflict has circulated on social media. Out-of-context images and videos have proven to be especially widespread .

A Facebook post shared Feb. 24 shows a screenshot of a tweet with an image of a man dressed in traditional samurai attire holding a long sword.

"The Japanese ambassador to Ukraine stayed in Kiev," reads text in the post. "His great-grandfather's samurai sword and traditional armor was delivered to him from Tokyo, Japan. In a FB post, he declared that the samurai must protect the country in which he is."

The post generated over 1,000 shares in less than a day. The original tweet amassed over 43,000 likes, and similar posts on Facebook have received hundreds of interactions.

Follow us on Facebook ! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

But the claim is false, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported . The image shows the Ukrainian ambassador to Japan dressed in a samurai outfit. The image was taken before the Russian invasion began.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Image shows Ukrainian ambassador to Japan

The image in the Facebook post shows Sergiy Korsunsky, the Ukrainian ambassador to Japan, dressed in a samurai outfit. He first shared the image in a tweet on Feb. 14 – 10 days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

He later dispelled rumors that the picture showed Kuninori Matsuda, Japan's ambassador to Ukraine.

"How could it be considered here that this is my kind and respected colleague Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Mr. Kuninori - I don't understand, but this is my last attempt to refute the fake," Korsunsky said in a Feb. 23 Facebook post , according to a Facebook translation.

Samurai artist Tetsuro Shimaguchi gave Korunsky the armor and sword, according to the Associated Press . A Feb. 22 Facebook video shows the two engaging in a sword fight.

It is unclear whether Matsuda is in Kyiv, as the Facebook post asserts.

Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine said in a Feb. 13 statement that most of the staff would evacuate the country, "except for a small number," according to a Google translation . However, there was no mention of Matsuda in the message.

USA TODAY has previously debunked out-of-context images and videos related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows the Japanese ambassador to Ukraine dressed in a samurai outfit in Kyiv. The image shows the Ukrainian ambassador to Japan. The photo was taken prior to the Russian invasion.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here .

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Viral image shows Ukrainian ambassador to Japan in samurai attire

Comments / 4

Related
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Samurai#Ukrainian#Japanese#Russian
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Google
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Pro-Russian Ukrainian Lawmaker Socked in the Face on Live TV

A Ukrainian lawmaker was left bloodied and disheveled on Friday after he was socked in the face and put in a headlock on live TV. The brawl erupted on the set of Savik Shuster’s Freedom of Speech talk show during a discussion about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. With former Ukrainian prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and ex-president Petro Poroshenko nearby, journalist Yuriy Butusov walked right up to Nestor Shufrych, a lawmaker with the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform—For Life, and slapped him in the face. Shufrych then stood up to fight back and the two plunged to the ground before Butusov managed to get Shufrych in a headlock, all while horrified guests yelled, “Stop!” and “Let him go!” The two were eventually pulled apart and reappeared to continue the discussion, both looking as if they’d been mauled by a feral cat. Shufrych, who had sparked the ire of his fellow guests by refusing to condemn Vladimir Putin, accused Butusov of “scratching like a girl.”
EUROPE
TIME

How the West Can Stop Putin

Just before I became Supreme Allied Commander at NATO in 2009, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia, a small, democratic, former Soviet Republic in the Caucuses. He used a trumped up “incident” and crushed his tiny neighbor, a country with only 3 million citizens. Russia then essentially annexed two small parts of Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia by encouraging them to declare “independence” and then coming to their protection.
POLITICS
Slate

Putin Has a New, Brutal Backup Plan in Ukraine

Even if Vladimir Putin decides not to invade Ukraine, as he has signaled the past few days, that might not mean he’ll end the crisis peacefully or diplomatically. The Russian president has another card he might play—a brusque, brutal move that would end the standoff to his advantage.
POLITICS
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

405K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy