Old School Organic Butters

The Barrels of Love project, which completed its 10th annual food collection drive Friday, started with a simple question. Wendy Taylor, who works at Toray, asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency board she was a member of what was needed for local students. Jeanne Wheat, a speech language pathologist who also was on the board at the time, said she mentioned to Taylor that school children in need were sent home every weekend with food donated by local churches to feed them until the next week. But, Wheat said, the children weren't given food over spring break.

DECATUR, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO