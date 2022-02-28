ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Your New Best Friend Lacey!

By Dena Holtz
 5 days ago

(WFRV) – Hi, my name is Lacey! I’m 7 years old, weigh 60 pounds, and have the energy of a puppy! I love to chew on indestructible toys like Kongs and know what is off limits to me. I’m potty and crate trained. I’m used to having...

