View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have lost three-straight games, and are just 3-7 in their last 10 contests. They got Klay Thompson back from an illness on Thursday night, but he struggled in his return to the court. Shooting just 6/17 from the field and 2/8 from deep, Klay had some very uncharacteristic bad misses that made it seem as if he just wasn't himself out there. After the game, he didn't make any excuses.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO