Hornets' James Bouknight: Recalled from G League

 5 days ago

Bouknight was recalled from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday, Rod...

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
James Bouknight
Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
CBS Sports

76ers' Charles Bassey: Called up from G League

The 76ers recalled Bassey from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Paul Millsap has been operating as the primary backup to center Joel Embiid over the past five games, but he's found little success in that role, averaging just 4.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 three-pointers and 0.2 blocks in 11.2 minutes while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. The Sixers are rumored to be targeting the recently waived DeAndre Jordan to shore up their frontcourt depth, but until Jordan is officially added to the roster, head coach Doc Rivers may be inclined to give Bassey a glimpse in Friday's game against the Cavaliers. The rookie out of Western Kentucky has been productive on the few occasions the Sixers have called his number this season, with the second-round pick shooting 63.8 from the field and averaging 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 7.3 minutes over 23 appearances.
Pistons' Luka Garza: Sent to G League

Garza was assigned to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Friday, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports. Garza didn't appear in a single contest during his latest stint at the NBA level, so he'll presumably get extended minutes during his time in the G League. Across eight appearances with the Motor City Cruise, the rookie center is averaging 20.4 points and 8.8 rebounds.
Hornets' Kai Jones: Assigned to G League

Jones was assigned to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Friday. Jones appeared in each of the Hornets' last two games and totaled four points, three rebounds and one steal in 10 minutes of action. Across 10 appearances with the Swarm, the rookie is averaging 16.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.
Hawks' Sharife Cooper: Returns to G League

Cooper was transferred to the College Park Skyhawks of the G League by the Hawks on Friday. Cooper was recalled by Atlanta on Thursday and didn't see the court during the 130-124 win over the Bulls. The 20-year-old has averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists over 29.1 minutes in the G League this season.
Pistons' Saben Lee: Assigned to G League

Lee was assigned to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Friday, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports. Lee hasn't made an appearance at the NBA level since Feb. 11, so he'll presumably get extended minutes during his stint in the G League. Across 11 appearances with the Motor City Cruise, the 22-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 7.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 37.3 minutes per game.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Transferred to G League

Knight was transferred to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Thursday. Knight had been with the parent club since late December, but he didn't see the floor in any of the last eight games. He should see more run in the G League after he averaged 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 6.9 minutes per game across 28 appearances with Minnesota to begin the year.
2022 ACC Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, dates, location, updates, live stream for March Madness

The ACC Tournament is always an unpredictable five-day affair featuring upsets, drama and all that we love about March in college basketball. This year's event, which begins Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, may be even more important than usual, however, as the league needs a strong showing from some of its NCAA Tournament bubble teams in order to salvage a rocky season.
Coach K's final home game at Duke will be unlike anything college sports has ever seen

DURHAM, N.C. — Saturday will be the 1,562nd game of Mike Krzyzewski's superlative career. When the ball is tipped at about 6:20 p.m. ET, so will commence the 647th and final time Krzyzewski will coach his Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a hallowed basketball fortress that he transformed into a living, breathing organism. Over the course of four decades, Coach K and the Cameron Crazies, in part, redefined the competitive value of home-court advantage — while also making college basketball look a lot better on television.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ruled out Friday

Jokic (illness) is out Friday against the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Jokic will be unable to play through his non-COVID illness after he was a late addition to Friday's injury report. DeMarcus Cousins and JaMychal Green should see increased roles against Houston.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Out for rest Sunday

Conley will not play for rest purposes Sunday against the Thunder, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. The veteran should be back in the fold on the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against the Mavericks. In Conley's stead, Jordan Clarkson should start and take on extra usage.
