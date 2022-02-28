Hornets' James Bouknight: Recalled from G League

The 76ers recalled Bassey from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Paul Millsap has been operating as the primary backup to center Joel Embiid over the past five games, but he's found little success in that role, averaging just 4.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 three-pointers and 0.2 blocks in 11.2 minutes while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. The Sixers are rumored to be targeting the recently waived DeAndre Jordan to shore up their frontcourt depth, but until Jordan is officially added to the roster, head coach Doc Rivers may be inclined to give Bassey a glimpse in Friday's game against the Cavaliers. The rookie out of Western Kentucky has been productive on the few occasions the Sixers have called his number this season, with the second-round pick shooting 63.8 from the field and averaging 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 7.3 minutes over 23 appearances.

