It was 3:15 a.m. in Belgorod, Russia - much too early for a traffic jam, thought Jeffrey Lewis, who was watching the traffic pileup on Google Maps. Lewis, a professor specializing in arms control and nonproliferation at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, Calif., was monitoring Google Maps with a research team of students he mentors as part of a project to analyze images taken from space. He and his team realized what was happening: a Russian armored unit was moving toward the border with Ukraine.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO