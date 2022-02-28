ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendesk's $4 billion deal to acquire SurveyMonkey parent falls apart

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMomentive, the company behind SurveyMonkey, announced on Monday that it is changing its Board of Directors and authorizing a $200 million share repurchase program after Zendesk's plan to acquire the company fell through. Zendesk said in October that it entered an acquisition deal that would have seen Momentive shareholders...

