HOUSTON — Opening the Shriners Children’s College Classic with a 7-2 win over 17th-ranked Tennessee on Friday, the second leg of one of college baseball’s early-season showcase events for No. 1 Texas has head coach David Pierce’s Longhorns battling No. 7 LSU under the Minute Maid Park lights on Saturday (7:05 p.m.). Off to the program’s best start since 2009, Texas (10-0) used pitching and defense to keep pace with the Volunteers and won the game at the plate in the late innings with three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh, taking the lead on an RBI double by first baseman Ivan Melendez in the bottom of the sixth and never looking back.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO