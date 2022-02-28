ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IOC calls for ban of Russia from all international events

The International Olympic Committee on Monday called for a worldwide ban on Russia and Belarus from all international competitions in protest over the invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC’s executive board released a statement saying it was faced with a “dilemma which cannot be solved” over excluding athletes from Russia and Belarus due to actions of their respective governments.

“The current war in Ukraine, however, puts the Olympic Movement in a dilemma. While athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country.”

With a “heavy heart,” the IOC released a six-point resolution that, in part, “recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions.”

Belarus was included given its allowance of Russia to use the territory as a staging ground for military attacks on Ukraine.

However, if legal or logistical roadblocks prevented the ban, IOC said Russian and Belarusian participants should be made to compete as neutral athletes sans national flag, anthem or logos.

FIFA declined to ban Russia over the weekend from international soccer competitions, choosing instead to make Russia compete as Football Union of Russia as punishment. However, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have refused to compete against Russia.

UEFA is meeting later Monday and is expected to follow the IOC’s lead and ban Russia from competitions.

The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order issued to Russian president Vladimir Putin — and two others — in 2001.

–Field Level Media

