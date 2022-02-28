Derek Jeter stepping down as CEO of Marlins

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Jeter stepped down as chief executive officer of the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Both the team and the Hall of Fame shortstop released statements announcing the sudden breakup.

Jeter said he will also no longer serve as a shareholder in the club he has been part owner of since 2017.

“We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality,” Jeter’s statement reads. “Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

Jeter, 47, did not provide any specific examples of those differences in his statement, which he concluded by thanking Marlins fans, players, staff members and the greater Miami community.

“The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team,” Jeter said.

Miami finished 67-95 last season. During the shortened 2020 season, the Marlins made the playoffs for the first time since winning the 2003 World Series.

Perhaps the most notable achievement of Jeter’s tenure as CEO was the November 2020 hiring of Kim Ng as baseball’s first female general manager.

Bruce Sherman, chairman and principal owner of the Marlins, said the team will begin a search for a new CEO.

“The Miami Marlins and Derek Jeter announced today that they have agreed to officially end their relationship,” Sherman said in a news release. “The Marlins thank Derek for his many contributions and wish him luck in his future endeavors.

“We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise. The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise — and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community.”

Jeter played his entire 20-year career with the New York Yankees from 1995-2014. The 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series winner was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

