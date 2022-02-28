ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - New Challengers Trailer

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the latest trailer for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax for another look...

www.ign.com

411mania.com

New RetroMania Wrestling Gameplay Video Features Chris Bey, New Arenas

RetroMania Wrestling has released a new gameplay video with footage of Chris Bey and new arenas. The game posted the following video featuring gameplay of Bey, who is an upcoming DLC character for the game. The video is described as follows:. “Here’s a look at our next downloadable wrestler, “Dashing”...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS

