Culver wrestling crowns four champions, wins state title at home

The Bulldogs just won their 14th state title, but they celebrated in a way they never have before - in their own home gym.

Even though it was the fourteenth time, victory still tasted just as sweet to Culver.

Perhaps that was because, for the first time, the Bulldogs were able to taste that victory in Culver.

After crowning four individual state champions and having nine state placers overall, the Bulldogs wrestling team won its fourteenth state title at the OSAA 2A/1A Wrestling State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 26, which were hosted by Culver High School. The hometown team outscored second-place Illinois Valley 182-101.5, followed by Vernonia with 80 points and Toledo with 72.

Seniors Noel Navarro and Isaiah Toomey finished off their Culver careers by earning their first-ever state titles, and they were joined in the winner's circle by a pair of fellow first-timers, juniors Kelin Abbas and Wylie Johnson.

Also on the podium were silver medalists Reeden Arsenault and Debren Sanabria, both juniors, as well as two young underdogs — sophomore Carlos Fernandez and freshman Cole Rahi — who each placed fourth.

"Some seniors capped off their careers pretty well, didn't they?" remarked Culver wrestling coach J.D. Alley as the team celebrated on its home floor. "Both won their first and only titles. Had a couple kids come up, like Carlos Fernandez at 126 — that was amazing. He went into districts with a 13-30 record or something, and now he's a state placer. He wrestled fine."

Due to COVID-19 mandates that were put into effect by the Memorial Coliseum in Portland, the OSAA decided to hold its annual state championships at separate venues for the first time in decades. Thanks to the long history of support for wrestling within the Culver community, the governing body selected the Bulldogs to host both the girls tournament and the 2A/1A tournament.

Aside from the fact the events were run like clockwork, Culver's hosting duties also provided a few other benefits to the Bulldogs. Those advantages included a lively home crowd and a familiarity with the gym, but Wylie Johnson noted another edge in favor of the team.

"It's the best feeling in the world to sleep in your own bed and win state," said Johnson, his trademark grin still plastered in disbelief. "It's the best feeling ever. The best feeling ever."

Johnson closed out the night by pinning junior Rylan Cox of Grant Union in the championship bout of the 285-pound bracket. After the victory, Johnson leapt into the arms of assistant coach Robert Frasier and screamed in triumph. It was a fitting end to dominant season from the junior, who lost just four matches all year long — including two to state champions from higher classifications.

A few matches before Johnson won his state title, it was Isaiah Toomey's turn to shine. The Bulldogs' 160-pounder, Toomey came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the bracket and backed up that ranking with three pins in his first three matches. In the final bout, he was met by Elgin's Joseph Lathrop, who made a stunning run through the bracket as an unseeded entry. Lathrop won decisions over the second- and third-seeded wrestlers before finally falling to Toomey by a 7-4 decision in the final.

"I put a lot of work and time into the mat room all for this," said Toomey, who finally reached his goal as a senior after being denied his first three years. "You know, it doesn't always work out how you wanted it to, and you just have to keep working. I'm glad that I could end my last high school match with a win."

As he celebrated the victory in front of the home crowd, the gravity of the moment moved Toomey.

"I didn't even know what to do when I started celebrating," admitted the senior. "It was just this feeling like, 'Yes, this is all I've ever wanted.' And in front of the Culver crowd, with them getting all hyped up? It was just an incredible feeling."

Kelin Abbas, the 145-pound champion for Culver, also won his championship bout by decision — a close-fought 4-2 victory over Ryan Griffin of Illinois Valley. In fact, all four of the Abbas' wins came by decision. The toughness and grit to outlast each of his opponents was an embodiment of his entire junior season, which started with a clear goal: to get the Abbas name up on the wall in the Culver wrestling room.

"My dad never got to do it, my grandpa never got to do it," said an emotional Abbas, one of the first Culver champions to bear his name. "They both wrestled in high school. One of the first Abbases to win state — I know that means a lot to the family. It's been 40-plus years."

After he accomplished the feat, Abbas ran through cordons and jumped into his family's arms to tearfully celebrate the occasion. While the whole clan may have been waiting decades for this moment, for Kelin specifically, it comes after an up-and-down first two seasons.

"Honestly, last year I thought I was going to be a champion," added the junior. "My freshman year I thought I was going to be a champion. Ever since I broke my collarbone (last year) that kind of all went downhill and I kind of lost it. This year I walked into the room and I saw the board on our wall that has all the state champions, and I said, 'I want my name to be on that board.' So every day after practice, I'd slap that board ... and that dream came true."

Abbas was joined by Noel Navarro in that quest for glory. Navarro, though, was perhaps more confident in his mission than any other Bulldog. In the championship bout of the 120-pound bracket, Navarro was matched up with top-seeded Brandon DePue of Vernonia — last year's state champ at 113. As it turns out, Navarro's confidence was well-placed. Even though it took him 3:20 to pin DePue for the state title, the Culver senior's quick pins in the first three rounds gave him the fastest path to a championship out of anybody in the tournament. He earned all four wins in just over six minutes on the mat.

"I told you I was going to win a state title," said Navarro, recalling a premonition he shared with the Pioneer on the team's Senior Night on Feb. 16.

Navarro, who will join the Marines after high school, wrestled on Saturday with the speed and ferocity of another aquatic warrior, the shark.

"I smelled blood and kept going," explained Navarro of his approach on the mat. "That's all I was thinking. No doubt about it."

The senior's confidence even extended to that final match, which last longer than Navarro's first three matches combined. Regardless of the time it took to pin his last foe, Navarro maintains that he was never worried.

"No, that wasn't back-and-forth at all," he commented of his title-winning bout. "I like to put on a show. It felt great because I knew I had all my friends and my family here, so I had to put on a good show for those guys."

And what a show it was.

Joining those four on the podium were juniors Reeden Arsenault and Debren Sanabria, each of whom placed second in their respective weight classes. After defeating the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, the unseeded Arsenault was bested in an 11-8 decision by 138-pound champion Chase Butner of Pine Eagle, who received the tournament's award as the Most Outstanding Wrestler. As for Sanabria, he scored first-round pins in his first two bouts before dropping a 9-5 decision to top-ranked 113-pounder Micah Martinho of Illinois Valley.

Culver's two fourth-place finishers, sophomore 126-pounder Carlos Fernandez and freshman 106-pounder Cole Rahi, each rose from the ranks of being unseeded to force their way into the top four. Both young grapplers pulled off upsets of seeded opponents in order to earn their first state medals.

With four individual champions, eight state placers, and state championship number fourteen in the books, an oft-repeated adage was as true as ever in Culver on Saturday night.

It was a good day to be a Bulldog.

