Abilene, KS

Inside a Kansas Missile Silo Built To Withstand a Nuclear Strike

By Rebecca Flood
 5 days ago
"Until 1964 it was an active missile site," the realtor explained about the property which was designed to withstand a nuclear...

Comments / 16

Huitzilopochtli Tonatiuh
5d ago

there's many luxury underground cities for all elites to go cowar after they caused nuclear war

5
Tone
5d ago

Where can I purchase one at. We just may need them, Putin has his finger on the Big red Button

4
