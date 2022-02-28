ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Licht appointed as new CNN chief to replace Zucker

By Via AP news wire
 5 days ago

Chris Licht, most recently Stephen Colbert 's top producer at CBS , was appointed Monday as the new head of CNN , where he's expected to take over in May.

Licht's expected appointment to replace Jeff Zucker as chief of CNN was widely reported over the weekend. Before moving into late-night TV, Licht was the chief executive behind the “CBS This Morning" news program and “Morning Joe” on MSNBC .

The appointment was made by David Zaslav, Discovery CEO, who is expected to take over the merged company when Discovery's acquisition of CNN parent WarnerMedia is approved this spring.

Zaslav called Licht a “dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person.”

He said Licht is “a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organization stronger, more innovative and more cohesive.”

Zucker was forced out earlier this month, after admitting that he had violated corporate rules by not revealing his romantic relationship with a CNN marketing executive, Allison Gollust. Gollust later exited the company, too.

Licht, in a statement, promised to uphold and build upon CNN's legacy.

“I am looking forward to returning to my journalism roots,” he said.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse alum Chris Licht officially named new head of CNN Global

It’s official: Syracuse University alumnus Chris Licht has been named the new head of CNN. Variety reports Licht, a longtime television producer who currently serves as Stephen Colbert’s showrunner for “The Late Show,” will be chairman and CEO of CNN Global. Licht will start at the newly renamed cable news organization when Discovery Inc. complete its acquisition of CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, likely in April.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University alum Chris Licht selected as new CNN president

Syracuse University alumnus Chris Licht has been selected as the new president of CNN, according to multiple reports. The New York Times, Variety and CNN report Licht, a longtime television producer who co-created MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and currently serves as executive producer for Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” on CBS, will succeed Jeff Zucker as the head of CNN. Zucker resigned earlier this month over an undisclosed relationship with another CNN executive during the cable news network’s investigation into former host Chris Cuomo.
SYRACUSE, NY
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
MSNBC

Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Denounces Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine as ‘The Definition of Wrong’

Last Man Standing and Home Improvement star Tim Allen has added his name to a long list of celebrities who are speaking out in support of Ukraine. While the entire world is focused on what’s happening in Ukraine right now, several celebrities have decided to speak out in support of the citizens of Ukraine. The latest celebrity to do so is Tim Allen. That’s right folks, the man who is known for playing Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing (2011-2021) and Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on Home Improvement (1991-1999) is lending his voice to those who need it. Allen also voiced Buzz Lightyear for the Toy Story franchise and played Scott Calvin in the Santa Clause franchise.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

CNN to name Chris Licht next president to take over from Jeff Zucker

CNN will appoint Chris Licht as the cable TV network’s new president, according to reports.Mr Licht, executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will be officially named as Jeff Zucker’s replacement next week, CNN and other media outlets reported.Mr Zucker was abruptly ousted earlier this month after he was revealed to have been in an undeclared relationship with his second-in-command, Allison Gollust. His firing came as part of an investigation into former primetime anchor Chris Cuomo giving advice to his brother Andrew during the former New York Governor’s sexual harassment scandal.Ms Gollust later resigned from CNN after it...
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Reuters

The Independent

The Hollywood Reporter

The Independent

Vice

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

