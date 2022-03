It appears as though Zion Williamson is inching closer to a return to game action for the New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson has yet to play in a game for the Pelicans this season after undergoing foot surgery over the offseason, but after rehabbing away from the team for an extended period of time, Williamson is returning to New Orleans, as he has been cleared to progress in basketball activities, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This news comes just days after the Pelicans released the following statement regarding the positive progress that Williamson has made with his rehab:

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO