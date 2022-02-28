TikTok: How to Add a Video to Your Favorites

The Ultra Mini Ugg boots have been something of a fashion phenomenon, with stylish celebrities and Gen Z making the 2000s wardrobe staple blow up on TikTok. Yup, we love a bit of Y2K styling, especially when it comes to revamping the teeny tiny slipper. I mean, what's not to love about Uggs? They're super comfy, warm and, now, also cool apparently. But if you weren't lucky enough to score new ones for Christmas, and don't wanna fork out even more ££ on them when you've still got your trusty old Uggs knocking around, have we got the hack for you.

