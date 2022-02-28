TikTok: How to Organize Your Favorite Videos Into Collections

While some folks take extreme pleasure in their annual spring cleaning ritual, we look most forward to switching our wardrobe over to all things pastel-colored and floral. So when we came across Girlfriend Collective's newest limited-edition spring launch, it was right up our alley. The cult-favorite activewear brand just released new gorgeous pastel colorways for several of its best-selling, body-contouring styles (including our favorite Paloma racerback dress and sports bra). We're talking a dreamy purple-y pink, soft blue and earthy green. Basically, everything we look for in spring fits whether we're running errands, hitting a yoga class or going on a spontaneous date. And the best part is, all styles are available in sizes XXS to 6XL, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect fit for you. Here are four pieces we're adding to cart.﻿

YOGA ・ 2 DAYS AGO