ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok: How to Organize Your Favorite Videos Into Collections

By Brandy Shaul
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok allows users to add videos to their Favorites so that they can...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

You Can Gift Your Favorite Influencers Virtual Roses, Candy, and Yachts on TikTok

As one of our favorite platforms on which to kill time, TikTok offers a number of ways for users to express themselves. Whether you want lip-sync along to your new favorite song or present a hilarious new joke to the world, there are plenty of ways TikTok provides to say what's on your mind. You can even gift your favorite creators and influencers with virtual gifts like Roses that can be bought with actual money. But how much do these gifts cost?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SHAPE

The Olaplex Bun Is TikTok's Favorite Multitasking Hairstyle

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One of the latest hair trends to grace FYPs everywhere combines two of TikTok users' favorite things: the slicked back, model-off-duty bun, and Olaplex. TikTok users have been slathering their hair in the reparative goop, creating a bun, and then just going about their days as they normally would while the mask works its magic.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
papermag.com

How Subversive Basics Became TikTok's Favorite Fashion Hack

The DIY method of ripping, twisting and cutting nylon tights into other pieces of clothing isn’t an entirely new concept. For many millennials who recall those early adolescent years, this trend took off well before it exploded on Tik Tok with over 93.1 million views under the hashtag #subversivebasics.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allure

How Beauty Products Get Picked for Your Favorite On-Screen Characters

For beauty lovers who can recognize products from their packaging alone, the types of items a character keeps in their bathroom, purse, or vanity can speak volumes. There. I press the pause button on my remote and approach my television to get a closer look at a conspicuous cornflower-blue bottle on the corner of the screen. I am watching Succession, and said bottle is perched on the bathroom countertop of Kendall Roy, the contentious billionaire fighting for control of his family's media company in between lavish parties and private-jet excursions.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Add a Nonprofit to Your Profile

TikTok allows users to add a nonprofit to their profile in the video-sharing application. When another user visits their TikTok profile, they’ll see a “Supporting [Charity Name]” link on the user’s profile that they can tap if they’d like to donate to the nonprofit.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

How Does the TikTok Algorithm Determine Your First @?

Social media has become a very important part of our lives. Whether you’re using the many available platforms to promote products, connect with friends and family, or get news, social media has proven to be an everyday essential. Since it’s customary to share content with your followers, it’s no surprise that platforms like TikTok tend to remember who you engage with the most.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
purewow.com

Your Favorite Girlfriend Collective Exercise Dress Comes in 4 New Spring Hues (but Only for a Limited Time)

While some folks take extreme pleasure in their annual spring cleaning ritual, we look most forward to switching our wardrobe over to all things pastel-colored and floral. So when we came across Girlfriend Collective's newest limited-edition spring launch, it was right up our alley. The cult-favorite activewear brand just released new gorgeous pastel colorways for several of its best-selling, body-contouring styles (including our favorite Paloma racerback dress and sports bra). We're talking a dreamy purple-y pink, soft blue and earthy green. Basically, everything we look for in spring fits whether we're running errands, hitting a yoga class or going on a spontaneous date. And the best part is, all styles are available in sizes XXS to 6XL, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect fit for you. Here are four pieces we're adding to cart.﻿
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
AdWeek

Dacia Subverts Auto Ad Cliches in Easy, Breezy Spot for New Jogger Model

Kids bickering in the back on the way to school. A baby sleeping peacefully in a rear-facing car seat. A family meandering through a mountainous landscape with a car full of luggage. Rebecca Stewart. Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor based out of London. Before joining Adweek in 2022 she...
CARS
AdWeek

Adweek Podcast: Profiles in Black Creativity

Digital Editors Chloé Harper Gold and Colin Daniels and special guest Derek Walker, founder of Columbia, S.C. agency brown & browner join Shannon to discuss Adweek’s Profiles in Black Creativity spotlight series, which was originally started by Walker. During the conversation, they discuss the origins of the series and highlight some of this year’s featured talent.
COLUMBIA, SC
AdWeek

Dorinda Medley ‘Makes it Nice’ on Her Personal Branding Journey

You may know her from Bravo’s hit series, The Real Housewives of New York City, but Dorinda Medley is far from a traditional housewife. With millions of social media followers, Medley has built a strong brand that includes a memoir detailing her rise to fame, a cashmere company and even her own workout class, “Dorobics.” The fan-favorite Real Housewife joined Adweek’s Challenger Brand Summit to talk the ups and downs of building a brand and the work it takes to stay on top.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

Polaroid Teams Up With Ongoing Art Project MBQMQB for a Celebration of Black Queer Love

Black queer love is front and center as Polaroid partners with My Black Queerness, My Queer Blackness (MBQMQB) for Musings on Love—a social media challenge that will highlight the diverse and multifaceted images of Black queer identity. The challenge was created with the goal of redefining romantic love and to celebrate an array of different manifestations of love. MBQMQB is an ongoing project in exploration of Black queer identity by way of art, film and literature.
VISUAL ART
AdWeek

Ruggable Wants You to 'Take the Floor' and Find Comfort in Stressful Times

After spending so much time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, the return to public spaces can feel stressful and uncomfortable. Washable rug brand Ruggable is playing on that conflict by working with marketing agency Red Antler on its first-ever national brand campaign “Take the Floor,” which launched March 1.
HOME & GARDEN
AdWeek

Monday Stir

-Agency Walrus has launched sustainable clothing brand Fair Harbor’s first national campaign promoting the brand’s non-chafing men’s swim trunks. It enlisted a gruff sea captain to deliver the message men can get rid of their mesh-lined swim trunks and go for more comfort. Fair Harbor was founded...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AdWeek

Veronica Marshall

Veronica Marshall is founder of The Humanity Lab, a collective of 200+ creators, storytellers, digital natives and data miners who desire to contribute in-kind to the anti-racism, pro-humanity movement. In her day job, she is a creative instigator at MSL Group. Learn more about her at www.veronica-marshall.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

Samsung's Fashion Film Stars Charli XCX Frolicking in a Fantasy World After Dark

While the technology and fashion industries might seem worlds apart, Samsung has been bridging the divide through unusual collaborations with designers such as Thom Browne, Aurélie Fontan and Charlie Casely-Hayford. Its latest project sees the tech brand team up with up-and-coming Scottish fashion designer Charles Jeffrey and pop star Charli XCX to create an otherworldly film shot entirely after dark.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

How To Curl Your Hair Without Heat Using This TikTok-Famous Tool

In episode three of the most recent season of “Euphoria,” we saw a montage of Cassie getting up at 4 in the morning for school each day to conduct a laborious beauty routine. Her affections for Nate had been rebuffed, and her only way to cope was to exfoliate, primp and slather her body in lotions in hopes that he would notice her. In one scene in particular, her hair is wrapped up and twisted in a satin blue headband that you may have also seen scrolling through TikTok.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy