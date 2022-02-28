ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine war: Putin accused of using ‘cluster bombs’ that killed child and two adults hiding in pre-school

By Laurie Churchman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MP0WQ_0eRM0FBy00

The Russian military has been accused of using cluster bombs in an attack that killed a child and two adults hiding in a pre-school in northeastern Ukraine .

A second child was wounded in the shelling on the Sonechko nursery and kindergarten in the city of Okhtyrka.

Amnesty International said the strike may constitute a war crime.

“There is no possible justification for dropping cluster munitions in populated areas, let alone near a school,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty’s Secretary-General.

“It is stomach-turning to see an indiscriminate attack on a nursery and kindergarten where civilians are seeking safe haven.”

“This attack bears all the hallmarks of Russia ’s use of this inherently indiscriminate and internationally-banned weapon, and shows flagrant disregard for civilian life.”

Drone footage from the scene shows cluster munitions struck at least seven locations on or near the building, Amnesty said.

Two bodies are seen on the ground.

“While I was walking down [with] my wife, there were immediate explosions,” one witness told Amnesty.

“You see, everyone is covered with blood, everything.”

“It kills me the fact it’s a kindergarten,” he said. “What’s this they shoot at? At military objects? Where are those?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3sLW_0eRM0FBy00

Cluster bombs scatter or release smaller munitions over a wide area.

Amnesty said an “unguided and notoriously inaccurate” 220mm Uragan rocket was used in the attack.

More than 100 countries have committed never to use the indiscriminate weapons under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, but neither Russia nor Ukraine has signed the agreement.

The shelling in Okhtyrka on Friday is the fourth attack to have struck a school that has been verified by Amnesty.

This morning, dozens of civilians were killed and hundreds more injured in Russian rocket strikes on the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion on Thursday, at least 352 civilians have been killed, according to Ukraine’s health ministry. Exact death tolls are unclear and it is believed many more are dead or injured.

At least 16 children have been killed and another 45 wounded, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukraine and its allies have called for a United Nations inquiry into possible war crimes committed by Russia.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The $220million U.S. Air Force spy plane roaming the empty skies above Ukraine: How high-tech drone has circled above Russian troops for hours at a time during the standoff with Putin

While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#Cluster Munitions#Pre School#Russian#Sonechko#Amnesty International#Ukrainian
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEOS: Ukraine fights back; warplanes and helicopters downed, tanks destroyed, soldiers captured

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of Russian military operations against Ukraine, Russian missile and artillery strikes poured in across eastern Ukraine and Russian air and ground forces began to move in, capturing numerous cities and inflicting heavy losses against the Ukrainian side. But Russia’s attack has already come at a cost as Ukraine’s forces have fought back.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The Big Ugly Fellas arrive in UK: US B-52 long-range bombers land in Britain to join Nato mission after practising airstrikes with British forward controllers as Putin's forces continue to menace Ukraine

Bombers from the US's flying forces jetted into RAF Fairford this morning in a thinly-veiled show of strength as Russia continued to mass near Ukraine. The four B-52 Stratofortress aircraft - with call signs HATE 11, HATE 12, HATE 13 AND HATE 14 - arrived at the Gloucestershire grounds this morning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

528K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy