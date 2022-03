Arkansas continued its incredible run through the SEC on Wednesday night with a 77-76 victory over LSU that moved the Razorbacks to 14-1 in their past 15 games. Most impressively, Eric Musselman's team did this despite the fact that JD Notae, the SEC's second-leading scorer, missed nine of the 12 shots he attempted and finished with just 12 points.

