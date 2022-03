If you need to complete a hunter education class, sign up now to reserve space in a class this spring or summer. Whether you want to enroll in a classroom experience or would prefer to learn online, register at www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html. Select “Find a Hunter Education Course,” select a traditional or online class, then complete the registration to join. Walk-ins are accepted on a space-available basis, but there are no guarantees; pre-registration is highly recommended.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO