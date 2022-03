Whenever you gaze upon the stars and constellations, it’s easy to forget that you’re seeing a three-dimensional picture. The constellations seem to be set against a black canvas for all of us to enjoy, but that’s not the case. The stars you see that make up the constellations are all at varying distances from Earth, from tens of light-years to thousands of light-years away. There’s no way you can travel in a spaceship to the constellation Orion the Hunter or Ursa Major the Big Bear. So when you see remarkable alignments of stars, like the three stars in a row that make up Orion’s belt, you have to be even more impressed. I know I am.

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO