Los Angeles, CA

Driver fatally shot in Valley Glen

By additional reporting by Nancy Fontan, Nouran Salahieh
 5 days ago

An investigation is underway after a driver was shot in Valley Glen early Monday morning.

Police responded to the area of Fulton Avenue and Vanowen Street after getting reports of shots fired around 3:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department media relations officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an unidentified male victim dead inside a vehicle.

The victim was apparently driving his vehicle on Fulton Avenue when shots were fired at him from another vehicle, police said, citing preliminary information.

The suspect vehicle had two male occupants inside, and it fled in an unknown direction following the shooting, Cervantes said.

Police did not have a description of the suspects or their vehicle available.

Video from the scene showed investigators surrounding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a sidewalk near some parked cars. Debris was littering the roadway around the vehicle.

Fulton Avenue was blocked between Vanowen Street and Sherman Way as the investigation continued Monday morning.

