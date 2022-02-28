ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order’ Revival: Meet Sam Waterston’s District Attorney Jack McCoy

By Jacklyn Krol
 5 days ago
Sam Waterston has returned to Law & Order as District Attorney Jack McCoy.

The first episode shows that McCoy has succeeded in his career over the year. His new prodigy is Executive District Attorney Nolan Price, played by Hugh Dancy. Waterston appeared on the flagship series for a total of fifteen seasons where his character rose through the ranks and became a staple. He is known for being a relatively fair person when it comes to cases and he is one of the most established prosecutors on the team.

This season, McCoy will experience current political issues when it comes to the legal system and police force. In just the first episode, they were able to createa discussion around unfairness and corruption in the current legal system.

“We’re not shying away from any of those [timely] conflicts,” Waterston told Variety. “In fact, it’s always been the goal of the show to get people throwing their shoes at the television, and certainly there are issues that are going to infuriate people and frustrate people about how they turned out.”

‘Law & Order’ Pitch Story

Believe it or not, Season 21 of Law & Order was actually in the works for quite some time. While the show has been off the air for over a decade and ended with Season 20, producer Dick Wolf was ready for its return almost after it ended. He ended up pitching the revival to Waterston over the phone.

“Well, I was never going to put it past Dick Wolf to do this,” Waterston said in an interview with Stage Right Secrets. “He reminded me today that he called me up five years ago and said we were going to. But I’ve always known that he was never going to give up on this. What an extraordinary accomplishment. This is on the part of Dick Wolf and all of his team as he would be the first one to say yes as fast as he could. It’s just an extraordinary achievement. He’s made a virtual universe.”

Waterston said that it felt like he returned to the same set over a decade ago. He noted that the atmosphere is “growing around us as we work.”

“It’s like show business decided to give us a present, how would you like to revisit what you were doing 10 years ago and come at it with this brand new opportunity? And all of the credibility that Law & Order has built up over the years,” he added. “To talk about Law and Order and justice in a time now when it’s really the top of mind for all of us. But this is with a basis of trust with its audience that you know you just can’t duplicate.”

New episodes of Law & Order Season 21 will premiere on Thursdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

'Law & Order': How to Watch the Season 21 Revival

Law & Order” returns for its 21st season tonight on NBC, but for audiences looking to stream the procedural, there are a few options. To stream Law & Order live, viewers can use Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling. Otherwise, the first episode will hit streaming services tomorrow. The series will be available on both Hulu and Peacock Premium. In a few days, it will be available on Peacock’s free plan as well, albeit with ads.
Law And Order's Anthony Anderson Knows Exactly Which Black-ish Actor He'd Like To See In Crime Drama Revival

The Law & Order revival is almost here, meaning longtime fans of the crime drama will soon be seeing some of their favorite detectives back on the screen along with fresh faces. Among those returning is Anthony Anderson, who portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard towards the end of the original run. His return comes after he wrapped the final season of popular comedy black-ish, and now Anderson is revealing just who out of his co-stars he would love to see in the crime drama revival.
Will The Law And Order Revival Crossover With SVU And Organized Crime? Here's What Mariska Hargitay Says

The return of the original Law & Order series is almost here, nearly 12 years after its initial run ended on NBC. Now with the show coming back, fans will see numerous familiar faces as well as some new characters enter the fray. Though given it's a Dick Wolf show with varying spinoffs, can fans expect it to crossover with Special Victims Unit or Organized Crime? Mariska Hargitay has opened up about the possibility.
Is 'Law & Order' the real McCoy?

We need to talk about the Bill Cosby plot device torn from the headlines for the premiere of the “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) revival. The original series that spawned a franchise returns for its 21st season after a hiatus of some 12 years. Changes in technology, society and the perceptions of the criminal justice system that transpired since are examined in short order.
Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
'Blue Bloods': Was This Jack Reagan's Worst Decision?

One of the characters on Blue Bloods that is interesting is Jack Reagan. Sometimes, though, he makes decisions that are head-shaking. There was one decision that might be the worst that Jack has ever made. Which one are we talking about? We’re going to get some help with this question thanks to Looper.
'Gold Rush': Parker Schnabel Blamed Himself for Putting This Crew Member Out of Commission

While on Gold Rush Parker Schnabel is often seen as the young but capable leader on the show he has made mistakes in the past. Schnabel is the youngest mine boss. However, he has made major decisions that have led to record gold numbers and good employment for his crews. One of the main men on the crew, Mitch Blaschke, is the do-it-all guy for Schnabel. He is an operator and makes sure when things break they get fixed as soon as they can. Basically, he’s invaluable to the operation.
'Gold Rush': How Much Do Parker Schnabel's Employees Make?

