ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police appeal after Telford car break-ins

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelford police are appealing for witnesses after a number of cars were targeted in break-ins. Police said the incidents took place in the Stirchley and Randlay areas in the early hours of Sunday. A police...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Do you recognize him? Kettering Police investigating vehicle break-ins

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police is investigating a series of break-ins that happened Sunday. The department said on Facebook that it wants assistance identifying a man seen on video that is suspected of participating in a series of vehicle thefts on Sunday, February 20. Police said the break-ins happened in the residential areas of […]
KETTERING, OH
Shropshire Star

Police investigate as another car torched in Telford

Police are investigating after another car was set on fire in Telford in the latest of several arson attacks in the borough. The blaze broke out at 11pm on Wednesday on a residential road Ketley. Two fire crews from Telford Central were quickly on the scene in Sandbrook, off Holyhead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#Stirchley#Churchway Carwood#Brandsfarm Way#Crimestoppers
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Shropshire Star

Man with £2,000-a-week cocaine habit given suspended sentence

A man who had a £2,000-a-week cocaine habit has been given a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to supplying the drug to his girlfriend. Faris Chaudry was found with 27.6 grams of the drug in his underwear when he was stopped by police in Telford on April 4, 2020.
BBC

Body found confirmed as missing Ayrshire teenager Jamie Cannon

A body found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager has been identified as Jamie Cannon. Jamie, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year, sparking an extensive police and community search for the teenager. His body was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Man charged after storage unit break-ins in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have charged a man after reports of breaking and entering at storage units in McDowell County, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, 48-year-old Jerry David Wheeler Jr. was charged with three counts of felonious breaking or entering, three...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car theft and break-ins leads to one arrest

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Cassville Police Officers arrest one suspect for allegedly burglarizing cars and stealing a vehicle. According to police, residents reported break-ins to officers late on Friday, February 25th. Later, Cassville Officers made an arrest as the investigation progressed. Officers believe the suspect in custody broke into cars...
CASSVILLE, MO
WSAW

Wausau Police see increase in vehicle break-ins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a series of recent break-ins and thefts. Police said the majority of thefts occurred on the city’s southeast side. They are also asking people that live on that side of town to review their surveillance systems for anything that could lead to an arrest. If you were a victim, contact the police to file a report.
WAUSAU, WI
The Independent

Man guilty of manslaughter after causing infant’s ‘catastrophic’ brain injury and blaming the mother

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after causing an infant’s “catastrophic” brain injury before blaming the girl’s mother – who was not present at the time.Brandon Mark Heath, 22, had been babysitting the 22-month-old girl and her older brother, in Northwich, Cheshire, while the children’s mother was giving a friend a lift in her car.Jurors at Chester crown court heard that he had often stayed at the family’s place after starting a relationship with the woman in May 2020, just three months before he severely injured her daughter.Pathology experts have likened the injuries to those caused by car crashes...
HEALTH
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal Hwy. 51 crash

The woman who died Friday while crossing Hwy. 51 in Woodruff has been identified as 71-year-old Mary Ellen Zlensky, of Minocqua. Wisconsin State Patrol officials say Zlensky was crossing the highway at Lemma Creek Road in the town of Woodruff when a 52-year-old man driving a 2019 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup struck her in the southbound lanes. The crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. Friday.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy