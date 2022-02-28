ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Uncharted’ Proves Audiences Are Ready for New Adventures, Winning Box Office

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnJZ1_0eRLwgRP00

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland’s latest action hit “Uncharted” once again strikes gold at the domestic and global box offices.

For the second week in a row, “Uncharted” takes the No. 1 spot at the box office and earns over $23 million. This bumps up its total domestic gross to nearly $83.4 million for the past week or so that it’s been out. This info comes courtesy of CinemaBlend, who admits that the new action flick doesn’t face much competition in theaters.

Holland’s other wildly popular film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” has stayed in the top three ever since it came out on Dec. 17. Since “Uncharted” was released, the Spider-Man film only dropped from number one to number three at the box office. But it’s still pulling in impressive numbers week after week.

The only other competition to the Wahlberg-Holland film is “Dog,” Channing Tatum’s family-friendly comedy. “Dog” earned over $10 million at the box office this past weekend, settling itself above Spider-Man but below “Uncharted.”

From the looks of it, “Uncharted” won’t face true competition until this coming weekend. On March 4, Matt Reeves’ highly-anticipated “The Batman” hits theaters. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Robert Pattinson-led comic book movie for months. It’ll definitely overtake Wahlberg’s film this weekend, but that doesn’t mean “Uncharted” will drop to the bottom of the box office list.

Mark Wahlberg’s film already earned $17 million more in its opening weekend than predictions estimated. And this past weekend, box office totals dropped less than 50%. There’s still hope yet for the action film in the coming weeks.

Sony CEO Describes ‘Uncharted’ as ‘New Hit Movie Franchise

Given the box office success of “Uncharted,” the film’s executives are excited to expand upon that success. Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Pictures, sent out a memo to his colleagues over President’s Day Weekend to celebrate the success of Mark Wahlberg’s film and others produced by the studio.

“It is Presidents Day in America. But we are open in most places around the world today and we have another global triumph to celebrate,” Rothman wrote, per Deadline. “With over $100M in box office worldwide in just one weekend, and a 90% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company.”

Those are bold words. And a good indication that we will see Wahlberg and Tom Holland again on our screens very soon.

“This marks a great victory for every single division of the company, as the film was our first major production entirely shut down by the advent of Covid,” Rothman continued. “Yet we persevered to complete a picture the audience loves and marketed and distributed it with strategic verve worldwide, despite the pandemic.”

The Sony CEO concluded, “The ensuing impact is proof once again of the unmatched cultural power of real movies… Uncharted is yet another blow to the theatrical naysayers and further proof of the efficacy of our model.”

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Uncharted Tops The Weekend Box Office

Following the ongoing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, another Tom Holland film brought audiences to the theaters, as Uncharted topped the weekend box office. Deadline reports that Uncharted and Channing Tatum’s Dog, which claimed the number two spot, exceeded market expectations. “It’s the first time two movies have...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Channing Tatum
Collider

‘Uncharted’ Box Office Brings Tom Holland Another Win, Topping the Charts at $52 Million; ‘Dog’ Grabs $18 Million

This was an acid test that star Tom Holland had to pass. Holland has crucially never had a hit outside the Spider-Man franchise, but the stellar opening weekend performance of his latest film, the video game adaptation Uncharted, has changed that. Not only does it mark a back-to-back win for the star after Spider-Man: No Way Home — which came in at number three this weekend, by the way — but also for Sony and director Ruben Fleischer, who is fast becoming the studio's go-to franchise man.
MOVIES
KRMG

Tom Holland and 'Uncharted' stay No. 1 at box office

NEW YORK — (AP) — For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office. The Sony Pictures videogame adaptation “Uncharted," starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg, led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Was This Jack Reagan’s Worst Decision?

One of the characters on Blue Bloods that is interesting is Jack Reagan. Sometimes, though, he makes decisions that are head-shaking. There was one decision that might be the worst that Jack has ever made. Which one are we talking about? We’re going to get some help with this question thanks to Looper.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Advent#Uncharted#Cinemablend
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Blamed Himself for Putting This Crew Member Out of Commission

While on Gold Rush Parker Schnabel is often seen as the young but capable leader on the show he has made mistakes in the past. Schnabel is the youngest mine boss. However, he has made major decisions that have led to record gold numbers and good employment for his crews. One of the main men on the crew, Mitch Blaschke, is the do-it-all guy for Schnabel. He is an operator and makes sure when things break they get fixed as soon as they can. Basically, he’s invaluable to the operation.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Just Discovered the Most Adorable Backup Singer Ever

Luke Combs has a new backup singer in mind. And this time, it’s a four-year-old boy with the most adorable voice. Earlier today, the country singer reshared the sweetest video ever. In the video, you’ll see a little boy singing “Beer Never Broke My Heart” in front of his family. And let me tell you, Outsiders, he knows how to rock. One day, we might be watching him perform a duet with Combs himself.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Say Daughter Isla Suffers ‘Residual Effects’ from 2019 Plane Crash

There’s no denying that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family have been through a lot over the years. He, his wife, Amy, and his daughter, Isla, were in a plane crash in 2019. It has been three years since Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were involved in a scary plane crash. Thankfully, everyone on board the plane, including the Earnhardts, was okay and able to escape. They were taken to a hospital as a precaution after the crash but only had minor injuries.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: How Much Do Parker Schnabel’s Employees Make?

When folks watch Gold Rush there is a lot about Parker Schnabel, but what about his employees? How much do they make?. It can be easy to just think about the main characters of the show. They are usually the bosses like Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets, and more. Then there is the inner circle of employees that is featured in every episode. For Parker, that is usually his operator Mitch Blaschke. For someone like Beets, it’s his whole family that is featured.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

418K+
Followers
44K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy