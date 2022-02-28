Talent is plentiful at receiver, depth is not

COLUMBIA — Nick Hoffmann pitched 5.0 strong innings and Clemson scored four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good in its 10-2 victory over South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 10-0, while the Gamecocks dropped to 7-3. The Gamecocks took advantage of two errors in the first inning to score a run, Clemson’s first unearned run allowed in 2022. In the fourth inning, Cooper Ingle slapped a one-out single to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, then he scored on a wild pitch. Three batters later, Chad Fairey ripped a two-run single to give Clemson the lead. Benjamin Blackwell later added a run-scoring single with two outs.
Comments / 0