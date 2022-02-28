Trail Talk: Tears shed over Colorado Springs trees lost in December windstorm

This tall tree blew down and fell onto this large apartment house on North Nevada Avenue during the December windstorm in Colorado Springs.

My husband and I grew up in different parts of the country. One of the many things we had in common was our love of trees.

He still hugs them.

Our childhood homes were modest but had large deciduous trees that provided shade and beauty to our respective yards. I remember summer days when my siblings and I would climb trees and build treehouses. We would secure sturdy ropes and create old tire swings.

Years later, when we chose a home in Colorado, neighborhood trees were mandatory.

Trees come with a price tag. They require pruning and watering.

Responsible homeowners monitor the number of trees around their homes to create defensible space in case of fire.

In December, when hurricane-force winds raked the region and brought hundreds of trees down, it profoundly changed many neighborhoods.

The city’s park and forestry staff worked tirelessly to remove dangerous trees and protect people and property. At a recent TOPS working committee meeting, staff offered a summary of the storm damage.To date, they’ve completed more than 375 tree-related tasks with more than 100 still to be addressed.

Staff is finally beginning to deal with tree hazards in the region’s parks and open spaces. In addition they are responsible for trees between city sidewalks and streets as well as medians.

Driving around Old North End neighborhood reveals a number of “root plate uplifts.” When a tree is uprooted, it leaves roots to be removed and a large hole to be filled at a cost of $1,000 to $2,000 per root plate. There are 60 to 70 such uplifts in the city.

City staff is seeking contract help in order to finish the work by the end of the year.

“I think that I shall never see a poem lovely as a tree.” Those words were written by Joyce Kilmer more than a century ago. Some of the trees lost in the region were as old as that poem. I have no doubt tears were shed over the loss of so many magnificent trees.

Some of those who grieved might find comfort in the fact that some of those trunks will be incorporated into the new play area at Panorama Park. And many of the branches were chipped and are abundantly available to the public for planting beds come spring.

Gen. William Jackson Palmer understood the value of trees when creating a community and planted thousands of them in Colorado Springs. While he would have been amazed at what it costs to purchase, plant and maintain a tree today, he would have championed replacing what we have lost.

Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.