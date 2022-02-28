ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'I am in complete fear': Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova condemns her country's invasion of Ukraine and insists she's 'NOT afraid to clearly state' her position as she calls for an end to the violence

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has spoken out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as she insisted she is not afraid to state her position.

Many sporting stars have stood up to condemn the violence and Pavlyuchenkova is the latest to condemn her homeland's actions as dozens of civilians were killed and hundreds wounded after Russian rocket artillery opened fire on Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv on Monday.

More than 100 civilians have so far been killed in the conflict, including seven children, according to the United Nations.

The Russian No 1 made one of the strongest statements as she appeared to directly criticise the actions of Vladamir Putin, rather than just a plea to end the war.

As the military action continued into Day 5 on Monday, Pavlyuchenkova said 'personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence'.

'I've been playing tennis since I was a kid. I have represented Russia all my life,' she said on social media.

'This is my home and my country. But now I am in complete fear, as are my friends and family.'

'But I am not afraid to clearly state my position. I am against war and violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15cFr9_0eRLvneh00
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has spoken out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPMKd_0eRLvneh00
The Russian No 1 released a strong statement insisting she is not afraid to state her position

'Personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence. This takes away the future not only from us, but also from our children.

'I am confused and do not know how to help in this situation. I'm just an athlete who plays tennis. I am not a politician, not a public figure, I have no experience in this.

'I can only publicly disagree with these decisions taken and openly talk about it. Stop the violence, stop the war.'

Pavlyuchenkova's compatriot and new World No 1 Daniil Medvedev said he wanted to promote peace around the world last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9aQx_0eRLvneh00
World No 1 Daniil Medvedev wants to promote peace after Russia declared war on Ukraine

After reaching the semi-finals at the ATP 500 tournament last week, Medvedev, who knocked Novak Djokovic from the top of the world rankings, said: 'By being a tennis player I want to promote peace all over the world.

'We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace.'

Meanwhile, fellow Russian Andrey Rublev made his thoughts on his country's actions clear following his semi-final win over Hubert Hurkacz in Dubai.

The World No 7 grabbed a pen to sign his name on the camera but instead of his signature, he used the opportunity to write the message: 'No war please.'

Ukraine war: The latest

  • Ukraine's MoD says Russia has lost 5,300 soldiers, 29 planes, 29 helicopters and 151 tanks
  • Russia's MoD has for the first time acknowledged suffering losses, but refused to say how many
  • Russian economy entered freefall as Western sanctions put in place over the weekend took effect, with rouble sliding to its lowest level ever
  • Moscow's central bank has more-than doubled the interest rate to 20 per cent
  • Russia orders people and companies to sell 80 per cent of their revenue in foreign currencies, forcing them to buy the rouble to help prop it up
  • Moscow stock exchange won't open until at least 3pm in an attempt to head off all-out crash
  • Zelensky has allowed Ukrainian prisoners to be freed if they join defence forces to 'repay their debt'
  • Ukraine president also announced creation of 'international brigade' for foreign volunteers wishing to join military, after 'thousands' applied
  • Spain's foreign minister called Putin's order to put nuclear forces on high alert 'one more sign of [his] absolute irrationality'
  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country should be open to hosting nuclear weapons
  • Germany announced a $112million fund to rebuild the country's armed forces, more-than double its current self-defence budget
  • EU announced, for the first time in its history, that it will send funds to Ukraine for weapons - including fighter jets

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Novak Djokovic
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#United Russia#Russian#The United Nations
6abc

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days. Asked when departing the White House if it's his sense that an invasion would happen, Biden...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
19K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy