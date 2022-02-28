'I am in complete fear': Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova condemns her country's invasion of Ukraine and insists she's 'NOT afraid to clearly state' her position as she calls for an end to the violence

Tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has spoken out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as she insisted she is not afraid to state her position.

Many sporting stars have stood up to condemn the violence and Pavlyuchenkova is the latest to condemn her homeland's actions as dozens of civilians were killed and hundreds wounded after Russian rocket artillery opened fire on Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv on Monday.

More than 100 civilians have so far been killed in the conflict, including seven children, according to the United Nations.

The Russian No 1 made one of the strongest statements as she appeared to directly criticise the actions of Vladamir Putin, rather than just a plea to end the war.

As the military action continued into Day 5 on Monday, Pavlyuchenkova said 'personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence'.

'I've been playing tennis since I was a kid. I have represented Russia all my life,' she said on social media.

'This is my home and my country. But now I am in complete fear, as are my friends and family.'

'But I am not afraid to clearly state my position. I am against war and violence.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has spoken out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Russian No 1 released a strong statement insisting she is not afraid to state her position

'Personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence. This takes away the future not only from us, but also from our children.

'I am confused and do not know how to help in this situation. I'm just an athlete who plays tennis. I am not a politician, not a public figure, I have no experience in this.

'I can only publicly disagree with these decisions taken and openly talk about it. Stop the violence, stop the war.'

Pavlyuchenkova's compatriot and new World No 1 Daniil Medvedev said he wanted to promote peace around the world last week.

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev wants to promote peace after Russia declared war on Ukraine

After reaching the semi-finals at the ATP 500 tournament last week, Medvedev, who knocked Novak Djokovic from the top of the world rankings, said: 'By being a tennis player I want to promote peace all over the world.

'We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace.'

Meanwhile, fellow Russian Andrey Rublev made his thoughts on his country's actions clear following his semi-final win over Hubert Hurkacz in Dubai.

The World No 7 grabbed a pen to sign his name on the camera but instead of his signature, he used the opportunity to write the message: 'No war please.'

Ukraine war: The latest