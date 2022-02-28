COLLIN LARSH, K

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
The Green Bay Packers’ offseason is currently all about Aaron Rodgers. The future of their next biggest star in wide receiver Davante Adams seems very closely tied to the outcome of their negotiations with the Packers QB. But Adams isn’t just sitting around idly while things go in motion....
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today. Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN. Duke vs. North Carolina is...
It's spring break for me. It will be spring break for WVU soon. And spring break for most high schools sometime in the next month. So it seems now is as good a time as ever to catch up with the future Mountaineers who were not able to make it up to campus for the spring semester.
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard would probably like to have his Saturday morning tweet back. Saturday morning, the former Michigan Wolverines star responded to a tweet from ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler. Fowler tweeted out a photo of a bridge lit up in Ukraine’s colors. Ukraine was invaded...
With the 2021-22 college basketball regular season in the books, conference tournaments are now set to take place all across the country. While some leagues are already playing their tournaments, the Power Five conferences – including the Pac-12 – are releasing their complete brackets for their upcoming conference tournaments.
ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since 2016, both the Southeast of Saline basketball teams are headed to state.
The Southeast boys will make their first Class 3A state tournament appearance in five years after beating Council Grove, 71-49, Saturday in the Minneapolis sub-state final. The Trojan girls beat Riley County, 37-30, and are headed to...
The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates doesn’t want to see the team on national television anymore. Channing Frye, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, took to Twitter to make his plea. Frye...
Like a dog sprayed by a skunk, Indiana basketball needs some extra time to wipe away the stench of Archie Miller. One season, it seems, won’t be enough to do the trick. Barring a couple wins in the Big Ten tournament, this one is just about done for the Hoosiers following a frustrating 69-67 loss at Purdue to close out the regular season.
Are the New York Giants moving forward with Daniel Jones as their quarterback this upcoming season? A new report suggests no. The Giants are expected to be one of several teams in the pursuit of free-agent quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky. “I’ve been reporting since last...
