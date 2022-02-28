ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Man found shot to death on Murfreesboro Pike

By Ethan Illers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Murfreesboro Pike Sunday morning.

Police say officers found 30-year-old Jesus Alberta Lara Munoz at around 9:45 a.m. Munoz had been shot multiple times and was found inside of a car outside a billiard hall in the 100 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Although Munoz was found at around 9:45, police believe he died between midnight and 1 a.m.

The motive behind Munoz’s death is under investigation. Police have not yet been able to identify any witnesses or suspects.

Munoz was also believed to use the alias Christopher Cardenas, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 . Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

