ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

In-House Counsel: Which Law Firms Do You Count On?

By Above the Law
abovethelaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop law firms, according to the people who know best — you, the in-house attorneys who hire them. Amid all the...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Calif. employers perverting arbitration law, private AG plaintiffs tell SCOTUS

(Reuters) - Employers are misusing the Federal Arbitration Act as a tool to eliminate representative actions to police California labor code violations, according to a brief filed on Wednesday at the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that will decide the future of California’s Private Attorney General Act – and could have unintended implications in litigation ranging from False Claims Act qui tam suits to shareholder derivative cases.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

What Is The Owner Of A Law Firm?

The best employees are never employees. They are owners from the moment they start their jobs to the moment they retire. Owners don’t need to be told what their job is as they know their job is to do whatever is meet and proper to do to grow the law firm and help it succeed.
ECONOMY
ABQJournal

Briefcase: Law firm announces promotions

Christina M. Looney has been named practice group chair for its the litigation group Sutin, Thayer & Browne. Looney is a firm shareholder. Her family law practice encompasses divorce, child custody and time sharing, child support, alimony and the valuation and division of complex assets such as professional practices and other businesses in the divorce context. She also manages matters regarding commercial litigation, education law and employment law. Looney has been with the firm since 2013. According to the National Association of Women Lawyers, only 25% of all practice group leaders in the U.S. today are women. Sutin, Thayer & Browne is a majority woman-owned firm.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Law Firms Are 'Betting That the Office Is Not Dead'

The law office concept might (still) be undergoing a pandemic-driven revolution, but law firms focused on strategic planning, especially talent acquisition and development, are proving themselves willing to make the sort of space commitments that COVID-19 has been calling into question. “We’ve come to the conclusion that the office, all...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Firms#In House Counsel
Law.com

'A Very Tight Line': Should Law Firms Continue Doing Business in Russia?

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, law firms are faced with the practical, legal and moral implications of doing business in Russia. In this week’s episode Law.com business of law reporter Bruce Love spoke with sanctions expert Tom Firestone of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan. Firestone has a particular insight into the region as a former Department of Justice resident legal advisor at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. He also had a brush with Russian intelligence agents from the Federal Security Service, or FSB, and was expelled from the country after returning to private practice.
LAW
Vox

The Supreme Court is not being honest with you

Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered a speech this week that echoed decades of conservative talking points about the proper, limited role of judges in a democracy. But that restrained vision is completely divorced from Barrett’s own conduct as a conservative justice — not to mention that of the Republican majority she consistently votes with.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

'Trump Too Small' trademark gets green light from U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a government tribunal was wrong to refuse trademark registration for the phrase "Trump Too Small," finding the decision violated the applicant's constitutional free-speech rights. California attorney Steve Elster's First Amendment right to criticize public figures outweighs a federal law barring trademarks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Slate

The Supreme Court Just Teed Up a Direct Assault on Civil Rights Law

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will decide whether civil rights laws violate the First Amendment when they “compel an artist to speak or stay silent.” By doing so, the court formally commenced its long-delayed project of dismantling non-discrimination laws that protect LGBTQ people. But it is not at all clear that the court will stop at LGBTQ protections. Rather, the justices have indicated that they may take a wrecking ball to the edifice of civil rights law, dismantling the constitutional foundations of non-discrimination in public accommodations.
COLORADO STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages TaskUs, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - TASK

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) between June 11, 2021 and January 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 25, 2022.
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court declines to consider case challenging Maine's vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up a challenge to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The lawsuit, filed in August by the Florida-based Liberty Council on behalf of more than 2,000 Maine health care workers, alleges that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is violating federal law by requiring vaccinations for health care workers without allowing a religious exemption for those who object.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Maryland Attorney Disbarred for Misappropriating Firm’s Funds

A Maryland attorney who used client funds for personal expenses failed to convince the Maryland Court of Appeals to suspend his license rather than disbar him. Keith Bonner, who specialized in insurance defense, formed Bonner Kiernan Trebach & Crociata LLP in the Washington, D.C., area with three colleagues in 2001. The attorneys agreed that Bonner would be listed first because of name recognition: His father had represented some of the government actors in the Watergate hearings, the court noted. In 2012, it was discovered that Bonner improperly used the firm’s credit card to pay $3,000 in hotel and restaurant expenses to take his family to Bermuda, the decision issued Thursday said.
MARYLAND STATE
Reform Austin

AG Paxton Implicated In Yet Another Fraud Case

Amazingly, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is now involved in yet another fraud scandal. In the mid-2010s, a company named Conduent Business Services, which used to be a subsidiary of Xerox, was involved in a program designed to provide dental care to poor Texas children. The company was supposed to carefully evaluate cases before referring them for treatment from local dentists.
TEXAS STATE
OCRegister

John Eastman’s law license in California may be in jeopardy

Former Chapman University law school dean John Eastman — who urged Vice President Mike Pence to not count electoral votes from states Joe Biden narrowly won so that Donald Trump might remain president — has been under investigation since September by the State Bar of California. The Bar’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Elite Biglaw Firm Offers Up To 22 Weeks Paid Leave With Its Enhanced Parental Leave Program

One by one, Biglaw firms across the country have realized that in order to recruit and retain the best talent, they need to offer the best perks and policies for a progressive new generation of lawyers. That may be why yet another firm has decided to truly support its attorneys who are embarking upon the fantastic journey into parenthood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy