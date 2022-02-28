In-House Counsel: Which Law Firms Do You Count On?

A Maryland attorney who used client funds for personal expenses failed to convince the Maryland Court of Appeals to suspend his license rather than disbar him. Keith Bonner, who specialized in insurance defense, formed Bonner Kiernan Trebach & Crociata LLP in the Washington, D.C., area with three colleagues in 2001. The attorneys agreed that Bonner would be listed first because of name recognition: His father had represented some of the government actors in the Watergate hearings, the court noted. In 2012, it was discovered that Bonner improperly used the firm’s credit card to pay $3,000 in hotel and restaurant expenses to take his family to Bermuda, the decision issued Thursday said.

