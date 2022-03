On Feb. 22 at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of two men fighting at a residence. When officers arrived, they found the 81-year-old resident with injuries consistent with an assault. He reported he and his 46-year-old son engaged in an argument which escalated to punches being thrown and each grabbing the other’s throat. A preliminary investigation indicated the father threw the first punch. The injuries to the father were serious enough to require hospitalization. The son was arrested. The father may face charges once the investigation is completed.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO