Take a look at Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last entrance into Cameron Indoor Stadium for his final home game. Mike Krzyzewski announced last summer that the 2021-22 season would be his last as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball program. The regular season is nearing its end, and the last home game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium will, of course, be against the rival North Carolina Tar Heels.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO