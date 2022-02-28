ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishriff to have thorough examination after Saudi Cup disappointment

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Mishriff will be checked over by the vet after disappointing in his bid to defend his Saudi Cup title at the weekend.

The five-year-old was victorious in the world’s most valuable race last season and was the 100-30 favourite to retain his crown on Saturday, despite being drawn widest of all in stall 14.

When the gates opened the Make Believe entire slowly closed in on the inside rail, but he faded around the bend and jockey David Egan was forced to urge him along early before he fell off the pace entirely and cantered home last of all.

Mishriff is trained by father and son team of John and Thady Gosden, with the latter trainer present in Riyadh to watch Mishriff’s bid to become the highest-earning horse of all time.

He said on Monday: “He was hard up on the pace early and he just stopped coming round the bend.

“He’s flying back to the UK today so he’ll have full check-up with the vet when he gets home.”

At Lingfield on the same day the Gosden team had a little more luck as Lord North came home second a high-class renewal of the Winter Derby.

John and Thady Gosden’s Lord North (Megan Ridgwell/PA) (PA Wire)

Beaten by William Haggas’ Alenquer, the gelding was returning from a 336-day absence having last been seen winning the Dubai Turf at Meydan last March.

“He’s obviously been off the track for a year, ever since Dubai last season,” Gosden junior said.

“He was probably coming into the race about 75-85 per cent fit and he was a little bit rusty.

“We were pleased with the run and we think it’ll bring him on plenty.”

